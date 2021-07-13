Alcohol sector bemoans extended lockdown ban, urges innovative thinking

Cape Town - Hospitality industry players have said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s extension of the alcohol restrictions was a missed opportunity for the government to engage with them and manage the unintended consequences of the liquor trade, including job losses. South African Liquor Brandowners Association chairperson Sibani Mngadi said they had made a submission to the National Coronavirus Command Council requesting that e-commerce and home deliveries of alcohol be allowed on the basis that these sales channels do not pose any increased risk of infections.

“Opening some form of legal sales will reduce the increasing incidents of crime,” said Mngadi. Beer Association of South Africa spokesperson Nicole Mirkin said: “The latest alcohol ban, which has been in place since June 28, has already served a devastating blow to the alcohol industry, putting an estimated 4 603 jobs at risk as well as potential loss of R5.1 billion in taxes and excise duties.” Business Leadership South Africa chief executive Busi Mavuso said representatives of the alcohol and restaurant industries had shared their frustrations with her about how they have tried to consult with the government on ways unintended consequences of the alcohol ban could be managed.

“The announcement showed another missed opportunity for the government to engage with business to manage the negative fallout of the lockdown.” Asked about some of the unintended consequences of the alcohol ban, KPMG economist Frank Blackmore said: “Alcohol sales are the tip of the iceberg. “The large section underwater, hidden from view, includes the supplier industries for bottles, cans and other containers, agricultural ingredients, chemicals, business, transport and storage sectors and financial services etc, that would all see a reduction in their demand.”