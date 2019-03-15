Legendary Cape Town musician Alistair Izobell has retired from the music scene and has joined Patricia de Lille's GOOD Party. Picture Jack Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Legendary Cape Town musician Alistair Izobell has retired from the music scene and has joined Patricia de Lille's GOOD Party. A statement by GOOD Leader Patricia de Lille:

Today, I would like to announce that Alistair Izobell a son of our soil has joined the GOOD movement.

Alistair is an internationally acclaimed award-winning actor and a well-known musician and performer.

He was born during Apartheid in 1976. His family lived in Mitchells Plain.

In 1987 at the young age of 11, Alistair was cast as the Cape Argus vendor Broertjie in Taliep Petersen and David Kramer’s District 6 The Musical. This role was synonymous with Cape Town and the production changed the landscape of theatre forever in our country.

This was the start of his journey to transform an industry that he has always been part of.

Today, he is a household name in our country.

In 1989 he played Richie Valens, the Buddy Holly Story in Japan with Stevie Wonder. Together with Luqmaan Adams, their song was chosen as the worldwide anthem for UNICEF.

It is right after this when he became involved in the theatrical group Kinders vannie Ses.

He then also formed part of a group, Ricardo and Friends which was the biggest child group in the history of South African music.

As part of his journey over the years, he has performed with many luminaries in South Africa who made a lasting impression on him.

Alistair has a passion for nurturing young talent and has always nurtured and mentored performers like Nur Abrahams, Edith Plaatjies, Andrea Anthony, Robin Peters etc.

He is currently taking care of one of South Africa’s most prolific female vocalists and co-winner of Idols season 5, Sasha Lee Davids who has recorded one of his brand new songs with Grammy Award winners All for One.