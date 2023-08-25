All Capetonians invited to picket against high electricity tariffs at the Civic Centre

Cape Town - The organisers of tomorrow’s “Electricity Prices Must Fall” 10am protest outside the Civic Centre have extended an invitation to all Capetonians who feel aggrieved by the City’s high electricity tariffs. The organisers said: “The City has taken an uncompromising stance towards the public and National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on flouting the rule of law with its electricity tariff hike for 2023/24.

“This hike is 2.5% higher than what Nersa set the ceiling at. The City did the same in the previous budget year.” Cosatu and a number of political parties support the picket. “Electricity Prices Must Fall” spokesperson Natasha Gertse said: “We are expecting a lot of people because different organisations, parties and groups have pledged to support us on Saturday and we welcome them wholeheartedly with open arms.

“We want to show that we can unite. The message is that no matter what the situation, if it comes down to the people suffering, we need to all stay together and fight together.” Electricity Prices Must Fall spokesperson Natasha Gertse Co-organiser of the protest Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson said: “We are expecting a good turnout and preparing for 1 000 people to attend. We have received support from 18 formal organisations to date.” Dickson said it was a “civilian protest” and every single Capetonian that purchases electricity from the City was welcome to attend.

She said various speakers would address the picket and the group would then hand over a memorandum, with its demands, to the three officials designated by the City to receive it. “The memorandum has a clear deadline by which the City has to respond to our demands, including constructive proposals to remedy this exploitative state of affairs.” Meanwhile, the City yesterday (Thursday) said its lifeline electricity protection was the most comprehensive of South Africa’s metros.