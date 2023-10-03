All Day Corner Café providing employment to elderly from Neighbourhood Old Age Home

ELDERLY Cape Town - At the Corner of Regent and Essex streets in Woodstock, a new café employs NOAH (Neighbourhood Old Age Home) senior residents to work alongside newly trained baristas to create a sense of intergenerational purpose and income generation.

NOAH, in partnership with the Roxy Late Night, officially opened the All Day Corner Café, yesterday. The rarely-seen model offers NOAH residents duties in the kitchen, front-of-house, and security. The senior residents previously managed NOAH’s ‘Ma Se Kos’ takeaway on the same street, which opened in 2018 and is now included in the café which underwent a major refurbishment.

NOAH employee Velma Peters, 66, said: “Personally, I was looking forward to this because I am a people’s person and because I come from this industry. and at my age. When I turned 60, I thought, ‘Oh God, what am I going to do? I can no longer work’. It felt as if my life was over, but NOAH is giving me a new life. “I am actually getting goosebumps just looking forward to what I am doing here, and it’s going to expand and make me and so many other people happy. It’s giving me back my independence that I thought I lost at the time I turned 60. But like I said, I am earning a salary, doing what I enjoy doing, and it’s just great to be part of a new future.” Roxy Late Night owner Marvin Haddon provided business expertise and support, drawing on more than 23 years in the hospitality industry. Haddon also assisted in the opening of Ma Se Kos.

The young baristas are graduates of the non-profit organisation Just Grace programme. “They are all busy learning from each other. The seniors are stimulated here. I think that is the future,” Haddon said. NOAH employees Sharon Easton, Velma Peters, Sharman Lawrence, with Roxy Late Night owner Marvin Haddon and NOAH director Jane Mills. NOAH director Jane Mills said: “Our elderly are the anchors, they are the hosts, they are in the kitchens, they are able to be showcased in the way that NOAH believes they are so valuable. I think it’s very clear that it is a visible place for them to be seen by people.

“It provides meaningful occupation, it is within the span of mobility and interests and curiosity, they can work when they want to and in the hours they want to because it’s scaffolded by other people – the youth.” Head of Sustainability and NOAH deputy director Anne Dobson said the café would stock home industry goods such as home-made jams, soaps and other delights as well as surplus produce from the food garden. “It’s active ageing in your community for as long as possible. It’s how it should be. NOAH’s vision is for thriving healthy communities guided by our elders, and, for me, this café absolutely embodies it.”