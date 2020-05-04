'All employers must screen workers for Covid-19' - Nxesi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that starting today all employers must screen workers for symptoms of Covid-19 when they report for work or risk being in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. This would mean checking for fever, cough, sore throat, redness of eyes, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, body aches, loss of smell or taste; nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and fatigue, he said. Addressing the news media on Sunday about how employers should mitigate potential infections in the workplace, Nxesi said: “In returning to work it cannot be business as usual.” Nxesi outlined the measures that employers could take to prevent the transmission of the virus in the workplace. “These, we must emphasise, are minimum measures. Employers are able to go beyond these if they wish.” He added: “They know themselves what they have to do in terms of the regulations and guidelines issued by Minister of Cogta and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

“Employers must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace including employees of contractors, self-employed people and volunteers,” the minister said.

Queue to get to work. Screening prevents 👈🏻😷 pic.twitter.com/9HdLBsx3sp — GERRΔRD (@Geeeemeister) May 4, 2020

Listing the measures, Nxesi said: “Every employer must: notify workers of the regulations and guidelines issued by Cogta and the DTIC and how they will be implemented; inform employees that if they have Covid-19 symptoms they must not be at work; grant sick leave or apply for Covid-19 Ters benefits; appoint a manager from within the existing structures to address the concerns of the employees and workplace representatives.”

Speaking at the same briefing, Chief Inspector at the Department of Labour Tibor Szana said: “Employers are obliged to provide their workers with PPE needed to keep them safe while performing their duties.

“Administrative controls require action by the employee and employer. Typically, administrative controls are changes in work policy or procedures to reduce or minimise exposure to a hazard.”

Szana added: “Examples of administrative controls include: encouraging sick workers to stay at home.

Minimising contact among workers, clients and customers by replacing face-to-face meetings with virtual communications, eg conference calls, Skype, etc. Minimising the number of workers on site at any given time, eg rotation or shift work.”

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “We firmly believe that if done responsibly, the economy in the Western Cape can open up while preventing the spread of Covid-19.”

The country moved to Level 4 lockdown on May 1, which will see many more returning to work, including agricultural workers and retail clothing industry workers.

[email protected]