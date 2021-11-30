All hands on deck to fix damage caused by knee-jerk Omicron Covid-19 travel restrictions

Cape Town - Several high level meetings are under way in the wake of damaging and knee-jerk travel restrictions implemented by a number of countries and international airlines against South Africa and several other Southern African nations. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu convened an urgent meeting on Monday to address SA’s return to the UK’s red list and assess how the private and public sectors could collaborate to mitigate the effects of the travel bans on the tourism sector.

During a media briefing on Monday, epidemiologist professor Salim Abdool Karim believed that closing borders provided almost no benefits, and already 11 countries were reporting cases of the Omicron variant. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier said they have been assisting stranded passengers at Cape Town International Airport. “We have convened a task team, which meets daily, to monitor the situation at the airport and provide support to airlines and passengers. I have been visiting the airport every evening to engage airline staff and passengers, and to provide support where necessary.

“We have deployed additional staff every evening to assist with transport and accommodation enquiries. And have been regularly contacting representatives from embassies and consulate generals who have been present to lend assistance,” said Maynier. In a statement released on Monday, DA Western Cape spokesperson Finance, Economic Development, and Tourism Deidré Baartman said while at least 15 countries implemented travel bans risking the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sectors, there remained a strong need for provision of an urgent bailout for the sectors. “With travel bans in place from the European Union, the UK and the United States, the Western Cape’s biggest markets have been cut off.