All-new Somerset Mall ready for Christmas shoppers

Cape Town - Attention all shopping enthusiasts. Get ready to experience your favourite retail destination in a whole new way. Somerset Mall, located in the heart of the picturesque Helderberg region in the Western Cape, understands the need to continually evolve and enhance the shopping environment. This inspired the mall to embark on an ambitious redevelopment project. Brace yourselves for a shopping adventure that will feature an upgrade to the mall’s aesthetics, along with new dining options, and an enhanced overall tenant offering.

Somerset Mall has always been the go-to destination for those in search of a diverse range of shopping and dining experiences, but now it has taken things up a notch, making it the ultimate destination for every discerning shopper. Tantalise your taste buds at the revamped Tallahassee Spur, a newly upgraded dining hot spot perfect for family gatherings and celebrations. Nothing beats a great smash burger – hip and trendy gourmet burger joint Rocomamas has set up shop at Entrance 4, bringing an explosion of flavours and innovation to Somerset Mall’s culinary scene. Prepare to embark on a burger adventure like no other.

For the creative souls and stationery aficionados, the PNA store has got you covered. Recently expanded and relocated closer to Entrance 1, it now sits conveniently alongside legendary family favourite Wimpy. And hold on to your shopping bags because there’s even more in store for you. Mark your calendars … in November a brand-new Checkers FreshX makes its grand entrance. Renowned for its top-notch selection of fresh and locally sourced products, Checkers FreshX will undoubtedly elevate Somerset Mall’s grocery shopping experience.

But Somerset Mall’s transformation doesn’t end there. A collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Marco Olivier has transformed the mall into a veritable art meander. Art lovers and even art-curious shoppers will be surrounded by captivating art pieces that add a touch of culture and sophistication to your shopping spree.

Marvel at masterpieces like the Surrender Man, Harmony, This is me, The Whale Tale, and The Celestial Trio. With its remarkable redevelopment project, Somerset Mall is redefining the very essence of shopping. It’s more than just retail therapy; it’s an unforgettable experience that combines style, elegance and innovation under one roof. So, gather your friends and family, and head over to Somerset Mall for a shopping adventure like no other.