Thousands will take part in this weekend's Big Walk.

Cape Town - It's all systems go for the Cape Town Big Walk, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, and will start at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point.

The fun-filled event is open to families, as well as seasoned walkers.

Prizes on completion of the 10km and 5km include an LED TV and two international airline tickets including accommodation and breakfast.

The event has taken into account Cape Town’s water crisis, and prospective participants have been encouraged not to dispose of their water bottles irresponsibly.

There will be no water tables along the route, but a 500ml water bottle will be places in goodie bags.

Cape Town Big Walk director Elias Parker said: “I am very excited to see all the participants because this is to show people where their money goes to and that it goes to each of our beneficiaries.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the charity event are Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, the Manenberg People’s Centre, Academia Library in Lansdowne, and Nonzani Nutritional Centre.

The Cape Argus is the main media partner and has offered a 40% discount on newspaper subscriptions to anyone who can prove their participation in the Big Walk.

“We wish everybody the best of luck and thank you to everyone who entered. We also encourage them to keep fit while walking,” Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said.

Cape Argus