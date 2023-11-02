All the road closures Cape motorists should expect for Springboks’ victory parade

Cape Town - The Springboks’ national victory tour arrives in Cape Town on Friday, 3 November, with a celebration outside the iconic City Hall and through the streets of the city. The procession will have a significant impact on a number of roads.

The Cape Town leg of the Springboks victory parade will kick off with a celebration on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall at 10:00. The programme will include performances from local artists like DJ Ready D, Bravo Le Roux, Fancy Galada, Mujahid George, Amy Jones and PJ Powers. The City of Cape Town invites fans to gather at the Grand Parade and pour onto the streets to welcome our conquering heroes.

Residents and motorists are advised that, due to the celebrations on the Grand Parade, Darling Street will be closed between Buitenkant Street and Plein Street from 21:30 on Thursday, 2 November 2023 until 14:00 on 3 November 2023. Residents and motorists are alerted to temporary road closures for the event in the CBD between 10:00 until 14:00. There will also be soft closures along Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long Street, Buitensingel, Loop Street, Strand Street, Heerengracht, Hertzog Boulevard, and Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

A reminder to spectators that the team bus with the trophy will go past these areas: CBD Adderley Street

Wale Street

Long Street

Buitensingel Street

Loop Street

Wharf Street

Walter Sisulu Avenue

Buitengracht Street

Hans Strijdom

Hertzog Boulevard

Nelson Mandela Boulevard Langa