All we want is our child, says father of missing Lunamandla Sithonga

Cape Town - It has been 13 days since Lunamandla Sithonga, 12, from Khayelitsha went missing, and there has still been no word about the child’s whereabouts. The Provincial Youth Council accused provincial Children’s Commissioner Christina Nomdo of being silent on the matter. The girl's father, Vusumzi Sithonga, said they had been searching for her since July 9. “All we want is our child,” he said. The South African Youth Council’s provincial secretary, Zuko Mndayi, said the council was saddened by the “protracted and unresolved” case of Lunamandla, and called for more resources to be deployed.

Lunamandla was last seen by her mother, Anela Jack, on July 9, boarding her scholar transport in front of their Site B home in TR Section. The Grade 6 pupil never made it to Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

Mndayi said the case needed to be looked at within the context of violence against women and children.

“As an organisation that abhors gender-based violence, domestic violence and related crimes, we've joined the community members of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain in the search.”

Nomdo said prevention of violence against children was a societal responsibility. “The role of the Children’s Commissioner is to ensure strategic and systemic approaches to deal with the daily violations of children’s rights.”

She said she would be guided by children’s own articulations of their experiences of violence.

“Then feeding into government systems the need to ensure sustained commitment of budgets and services to support children to ideally live lives free of violence and fear.”

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said a team of social workers from the provincial Department of Social Development had visited the family.

Any one with information is urged to report it via any of the following channels: Sergeant Mnkomo at Mitchells Plain FCS at 082 522 1066, the Western Cape Department of Social Development (toll-free): 0800 220 250, the police Crime Stop hotline: 10111, Childline: 0861 322 322; or Child Welfare SA: 0861 424 453.

