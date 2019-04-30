The desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has finally responded to questions surrounding the allegations that they knew the water was contaminated before they awarded the tender to the company that built the desalination plant at the Waterfront. “The City refutes the allegations as these are baseless. It was a requirement of the contract that the contractor be responsible for designing their plant, taking cognisance of normal annual variations in water quality parameters over the full delivery period, and to provide a plant robust enough that can accommodate the raw water quality during all seasonal variations,” said Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste.

Last week, Quality Filtration System (QFS) said they had uncovered information that the City was aware of the same contamination in the seawater in 2017 but neglected to divulge this information during the tender processes. The company said a report by University of the Western Cape Professor Leslie Petrik outlines the issues QFS have had with the feed quality of the seawater, which had affected the plant’s operations and led directly to the dispute with the City.

“The tender spec for all three desalination plants are the same, so how can one company successfully deliver on the contractual obligations successfully, yet the other fails dismally to do so? On the mediation issue, the City would like to reiterate that the terms of the mediation were agreed to by all parties prior to the commencement of the mediation process. This agreement included the fact that there would be no mediation report, due to the confidential nature of the discussions,” Limberg said.

QFS was contracted in January last year to provide one of three desalination plants to provide fresh drinking water using a reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant. These plants were developed in the City’s bid to beat Day Zero.

The company then entered into mediation with the City for five days. No consensus was reached. The mediation process ended on Monday last week. According to the company, the City is now blocking the mediation report from being made public.

According to reports, the plant could not produce desalinated water at times due to turbidity and algae blooms, which were natural occurrences. Turbidity refers to the degree to which water loses its transparency due to the presence of suspended particles.

The plant began producing water at the end of May last year.

QFS has now decided to pursue legal action against the City over outstanding payments totalling more than R20 million.

