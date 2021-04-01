Alleged 27 gang member now 17th suspect arrested for murder of ‘steroid king’

Cape Town – One more suspect, alleged to be a 27 gang member, has been arrested by The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Thursday morning for the murder of Brian Wainstein. The 42-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate Court next Tuesday, April 6, following the Easter weekend. In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the suspect was arrested by a multidisciplinary team – Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Crime Intelligence and other Hawks investigating teams in Cape Town. The assortment of charges the suspect faces include the alleged murder of Brian Wainstein, reportedly known to be “Steroid Kingpin”. Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia, Cape Town, home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse.

Sources have previously claimed that Wainstein “chose” the wrong side and was, therefore, “taken out”.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for allegedly running a massive steroids racket.

The suspect will be joining his sixteen co-accused, whom three, namely Mark Williams, Jerome Booysen also known as “Donkie” and William Stevens were arrested on December 22, 2020, and released on R100 000 bail each. William Stevens, known as “Red”, has since been shot and killed.

This now brings a total of 17 suspects arrested. The Hawks previously managed to arrest a further eight people in February.

The case was postponed to May 12, 2021, when all the suspects will be appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Cape Argus