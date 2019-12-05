Alleged 28s gang boss loses bid to have confiscated firearms returned









Alleged 28s gang kingpin Ralph Stanfield. Picture: Patrick Louw/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield has lost his bid to have his confiscated firearms returned, after his appeal was dismissed in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday. The court found that the police minister and the acting national commissioner of police established that Stanfield, his wife Nicole Johnson and his sister Francisca obtained their licences unlawfully and were not entitled to possess the firearms. The guns confiscated by the police form part of evidence the State is going to present in the matter against Stanfield, his wife, sister, three former police officers who were based at the Central Firearm Registry (CFR) in Pretoria and other co-accused, in an alleged gun-smuggling case in the Khayelitsha Regional Court. It’s the State’s case that Stanfield, his wife, his sister and their associates, before and in the period December 2013 to June 2014, participated in gang activities and fraudulently got hold of firearm licences, firearms and ammunition. “The police minister and acting national commissioner of police contended that the three are guilty of several offences for failing to comply with the provision of the Firearms Control Act. The principle evidence is contained in the affidavit of Jan Bezuidenhout, who is employed as a data capturer for the CFR in Gauteng North.

“Olifantsfontein, where they applied for their licences, falls within his jurisdiction. Bezuidenhout alone is responsible for the receipt of new firearm applications from the Provisional Firearms Liquor and Second Hand Good Office in Gauteng North,” the SCA judgment said.

The SCA papers further stated: “According to a Lt Col Naude, the serial numbers allocated to the trio in the SAPS 86 register at Olifantsfontein were false. Several relatives and friends of the respondents also applied to the Olifantsfontein SAPS, whilst residing in the Western Cape.

“Naude also visited the two firearm clubs where the trio allegedly had proficiency training. He ascertained that the respondents were not tested as required in terms of the FCA.”

The State contends the reason why they approached Olifantsfontein SAPS, was because of a member, Billy April, stationed there was prepared to assist them unlawfully. April is to stand trial with Stanfield and his co-accused.

Earlier this year, in September, the alleged gang boss suffered another setback when the North Gauteng High dismissed the trio’s application for an order to review and set aside the decision of the former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to consolidate the trial of the accused in this matter to the Khayelitsha Regional Court.

