Alleged card-cloning fraudsters made R230 000 cash withdrawals at Cape Town ATMs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – A trio of alleged card-cloning fraudsters are facing 233 charges of fraud, and had apparently made R230 000 in cash withdrawals at ATMs in Cape Town. The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team recently busted sophisticated card-cloning fraudsters in Cape Town. The three suspects, aged between 51 and 40, were rearrested and served with court summons on Thursday. They are set to appear at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 07 October 2020. The trio was initially arrested on 21 August 2013 after the Hawks investigation team seized numerous card cloning devices and counterfeit cards at various premises linked to the suspects. The case was later provisionally withdrawn against the suspects pending the ongoing investigation.

A further investigation has allegedly linked the suspects to 233 charges of fraud and about 334 contraventions of the Electronic Communication Transaction (ETC) Act as well as contravention with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Two of these alleged fraudulent transaction were traced at two separate petrol stations in Botswana whilst the rest of these were allegedly carried out at various ATMs in Cape Town, making a total cash withdrawals of R230 000.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.