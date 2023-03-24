Alleged drunk driver who killed a father of three is a City of Cape Town law officer

Cape Town - An alleged drunk driver who killed a father of three in Mitchells Plain is a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement official. Marcelino Wentzel, 26, has been charged with culpable homicide after he allegedly knocked down Jody Arendse, 30, from Bonteheuwel, who was walking to a relative’s house on Sunday.

The white Volkswagen Polo struck and killed Arendse at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street. Arendse’s family said he was walking in the direction of Tafelsig from Eastridge when the incident ocurred. It is believed the car was travelling at such a speed that it dragged Arendse’s body 500 metres down the road.

Jody’s body was dragged 500 metres down the road. Picture supplied KILLED: Jody Arendse, 30. Wentzel made his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said: “Mitchells Plain police arrested a 26-year-old man for culpable homicide and drinking and driving after a victim was hit by a car on Sunday, March 19 in Eastridge.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said Wentzel was a member of the City’s Law Enforcement structures.