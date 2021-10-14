Alleged Fancy Boy gang member appears in court for Wynberg Mosque hit
Cape Town - Alleged Fancy Boy gang member Faizel Ovis briefly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Ovis, a known Fancy Boy member, is accused of murdering Adenaan Cloete, leader of the Americans and attempting to murder Cloete’s friends who were with him on the day.
National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “32-year-old Faizel Ovis appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Ovis was charged with the murder of Adenaan Cloete and two counts of attempted murder.
“According to the State, Cloete and two companions were leaving a mosque in Wynberg at 1.40 pm when they spotted a man who immediately made a call after they spotted him. Whilst getting into their vehicle, Ovis and his accomplice walked towards the deceased and his companions and fired several shots.”
“Cloete was killed while the other two men were injured. The accused is known to the victims. Cloete was a leader of the Americans, while Ovis belonged to the Fancy Boys. The case has been postponed to 9 November 2021 for a bail application.”
Ovis appearance in court came just two days after his arrest by members of the Anti Gang Unit (AGU) at a residence in Heideveld.
In a statement released earlier this week, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “On Friday, October 8, police were summoned to a crime scene outside a mosque in Mars Street Wynberg where one man had been fatally shot, and his two companions shot and wounded.
“On Monday morning October 11, members of the AGU conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Heideveld where the suspect was arrested.”