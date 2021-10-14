Alleged Fancy Boy gang member appears in court for Wynberg Mosque hit

Ovis, a known Fancy Boy member, is accused of murdering Adenaan Cloete, leader of the Americans and attempting to murder Cloete’s friends who were with him on the day.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “32-year-old Faizel Ovis appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Ovis was charged with the murder of Adenaan Cloete and two counts of attempted murder.

“According to the State, Cloete and two companions were leaving a mosque in Wynberg at 1.40 pm when they spotted a man who immediately made a call after they spotted him. Whilst getting into their vehicle, Ovis and his accomplice walked towards the deceased and his companions and fired several shots.”

“Cloete was killed while the other two men were injured. The accused is known to the victims. Cloete was a leader of the Americans, while Ovis belonged to the Fancy Boys. The case has been postponed to 9 November 2021 for a bail application.”