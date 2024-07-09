Alleged gang boss kidnapped by cartels still missing, while photo circulating claims he's dead

Cape Town - A photograph of a man whose face was blown off during an apparent cash-in-transit heist is being shared on social media, with claims that it is Peter Jaggers, the apparent leader of the Terrible Josters gang who was kidnapped by Colombian drug cartels in Gauteng last week. The image shared is linked to the heist in Tembisa, in which the bottom half of the suspect’s face is almost detached.

According to Sowetan Live, the suspect is currently under police guard in hospital following the incident last week. But as the speculation continues, Jaggers remains missing. It is believed he disappeared alongside his so-called business partner, William Peterson. According to a report by another media house, Peterson was kidnapped on the same day but police have yet to confirm this.

The man in the photograph is seen lying on a hospital bed and has no visible tattoos. Yesterday, sources close to Jaggers’s family said they were unaware of reports that he had died, but were aware of the picture circulating, stating that the photograph was that of a robber. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said Gauteng police were best positioned to answer whether Jaggers had been killed or if Peterson was kidnapped.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe did not respond to queries yesterday. A highly placed source investigating the matter told the Cape Argus that Jaggers had allegedly staged the setting where six men were sent to collect a stash of cocaine and went missing at sea to later be found alive. Jaggers is allegedly linked to the missing vessel known as “The Berta Fishing Experience”, which made headlines in March after six fishermen went missing for several hours at sea. It was believed the men went fishing and had run out of fuel.

Among the group was one of Jaggers’s relatives, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons. This while Jaggers apparently fetched the drugs with another boat. “Jaggers was sending out that boat but it was staged, he got the drugs with his other boat and sent that boat as a cover up. “The Colombian cartel now demands the drugs back from him or R50 million otherwise they are going to kill him,” said the source.

The Cape Argus reported yesterday how the Colombian cartels from South America were demanding R50m allegedly from his wife and family for “something which belongs to them”. The cocaine belonging to the cartels is reportedly worth R1 billion. Jaggers’s wife reported him missing on July 5, after he flew to OR Tambo Airport on June 30 and disappeared at or near the Emperors Hotel in Gauteng on July 3.