Alleged gang leader in court for ordering hit on William Booth

Cape Town - Alleged gang leader Moegamat Toufiek Brown on Monday appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court where charges have been brought against him, adding to the list of accused persons who attempted to kill criminal lawyer William Booth. Brown had appeared in court last week for charges related to gangsterism and illegal possession of a firearm and had been re-arrested at court for his alleged involvement in the attempt on Booth’s life on April 9, 2020.

Brown has now been charged with racketeering, gang-related offences, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that he would be joining Nafiz Modack as his co-accused. “He is part of a group of people who conspired and attempted to kill Cape Town lawyer, William Booth,” Ntabazalila said.

Modack and Zane Killian are on trial for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear and the attempt on Booth’s life. Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “It is alleged that he acted as the middle man in the planning and orchestration of the attempted assassination of defence attorney William Booth.” In April, Brown’s wife Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gesant entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state admitting to their involvement in the failed hit. Deare and Gesant claimed to have received instructions from a gang leader inside prison to execute the hit.

The matter has been postponed to Friday. [email protected] Cape Argus