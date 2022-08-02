Alleged gang member accused of killing 4-year-old Likeshia Joubert takes the stand

Cape Town - The harsh reality of growing up with gangsterism came to the fore in the Western Cape High Court on Monday when Dawnay Davids told the court that he was only 16 years old when he was arrested and charged for the murder of 4-year-old Likeshia Joubert. Davids, 19, is on trial alongside family members Mahlubandile Jacobs, 26, Vincent Davids, 28, and Moegamat Swarts, 26.

Story continues below Advertisement

They are accused of killing three people, including Likeshia, her grandfather Christopher Joubert, and Glenda Ruiters, who was allegedly murdered to silence her as a possible witness to the killing of the Jouberts. During questioning by his lawyer, advocate Althea de Jongh, Davids mumbled that he had grown up in Uitsig but had moved out to Delft months before the incident on March 26, 2019. Davids was the first to be arrested. During cross-examination by State advocate Liezel Scholzel he denied that he had been in the area on the day of the shooting after several witnesses, including his mother, had testified that he was in Uitsig when the Jouberts were killed.

“I have no knowledge of that,” was the over-arching response from Davids, who said he could not remember what he was doing in Delft on that day and by the time advocate Scholzel asked him which year he left school, he couldn’t remember. He did however explain to the court that to his knowledge there were only two gangs operating in Uitsig at the time and the “Ama Don’t Cares”, which he is accused of being part of, was not one of them. He said he knew this because his uncle had been a leader of the “G-Units” gang and when he lived in Uitsig there was constant fear for the family’s safety.

Story continues below Advertisement

Judge Robert Henney explained to Davids that his alibi could hold weight if he could explain what he was doing in Delft on that day and point out witnesses to police who could corroborate his version. Davids said he understood but stuck by his version that he could not remember. The trial continues. [email protected]