In his application of March 20, Raves also requested that the prosecution against him be instituted and continued in Vereeniging Regional Court.
He is charged with corruption in that he unlawfully gave and/or offered to pay R1million to convicted police officer Christiaan Prinsloo and one known only as Naidoo (according to the indictment) in order that they steal firearms and ammunition for him.
Dismissing the application, acting Judge Hayley Slingers said: “Raves was arrested on August 21, 2015. Having regard to the nature and extent of delays, it cannot be said that they were unnecessary.
“Therefore, as Raves failed to establish that he would suffer irreparable harm should a stay of execution of prosecution not be granted, and having regard to the seriousness of the offences which he faces, I have not been convinced that a stay of prosecution should be granted in this matter and accordingly refused.”