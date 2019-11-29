Alleged gun-runner Alan Raves’s stay of execution bid dismissed









Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves’ application for a permanent stay of execution was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency Cape Town - Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves’ application for a permanent stay of execution and seeking a separation of trial from alleged gun seller Irshaad Laher was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. In his application of March 20, Raves also requested that the prosecution against him be instituted and continued in Vereeniging Regional Court. He is charged with corruption in that he unlawfully gave and/or offered to pay R1million to convicted police officer Christiaan Prinsloo and one known only as Naidoo (according to the indictment) in order that they steal firearms and ammunition for him. Dismissing the application, acting Judge Hayley Slingers said: “Raves was arrested on August 21, 2015. Having regard to the nature and extent of delays, it cannot be said that they were unnecessary. “Therefore, as Raves failed to establish that he would suffer irreparable harm should a stay of execution of prosecution not be granted, and having regard to the seriousness of the offences which he faces, I have not been convinced that a stay of prosecution should be granted in this matter and accordingly refused.”

Raves is also charged with the theft of parts of firearms and between 300-400 rifles, and the unlawful selling or supplying of firearms. He further faces a charge for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the same charge that Laher also faces.

“Should this court separate the criminal trial from that of Laher, it would result in two trials where the same evidence will have to be presented pertaining to the existence, nature and operation of the criminal enterprise with which both he and Laher are alleged to be associated. I find that it would not be in the interests of justice to grant a separation of trails at this stage,” said Judge Slingers.

The application by Laher seeking an order directing the State to immediately provide him access to and copies of dockets was also heard by the judge.

“The State is to provide Laher’s legal representatives with access to and copies of the dockets relevant to the matter within a month of the date of this order. The State may redact sensitive or confidential information,” she said.

