Alleged Intercape bus attacker to reappear in court later this week

Cape Town - The case against a man who was allegedly been behind some of the attacks on long-distance bus company Intercape has been postponed once again. Unathi Sintsili, 28, briefly appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application. However, his case was moved to later this week, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Sintsili was arrested on August 13 by detectives attached to the SAPS’ Serious Violent Crimes Unit in Klapmuts during a tracing operation, following a series of shooting incidents involving Intercape buses between March and April 2022. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Police believe that in April 2022, Sintsili shot at an Intercape bus being driven by 35-year-old Bangikhaya Machana, who was shot during the incident, resulting in him sustaining serious injury. “He died three days after the incident in the hospital. Another attack occurred in March where shots were fired at another Intercape bus.”

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was pursuing a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. “The accused’s appearance for a formal bail hearing was moved to September 1. The State intends to oppose his bail application.” Meanwhile, in an effort to bring to light the impact of ongoing attacks on its business, Intercape met the portfolio committee on tourism last week.

In the meeting, Intercape CEO Johan Ferreira claimed that the attacks were not coming to an end because he refused to negotiate with the taxi industry, which has been attempting to extort his company. Ferrerira pleaded with the committee to take the matter to Parliament and bring it to the attention of national government for it to intervene. [email protected]