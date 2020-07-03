Alleged killer of SACP member Siyabulela Siswana and his daughter appears

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Siyabulela Siswana, SACP Brian Bunting District Secretary in Mfuleni, and his 6-year-old daughter, according to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. The suspect, was also charged with the attempted murder of Siswana’s wife, who survived the attack but was seriously wounded and is receiving treatment at a local medical facility. The suspect was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A number of trade unions including Cosatu, have sent messages of condolences and support to the family. SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu called the shooting on Wednesday night “an assassination”, before further describing the incident: “After sustaining severe wounds as a result of a hail of bullets, Siyabulela, his daughter and wife were rushed to hospital.

“Unfortunately, Siyabulela and his daughter perished. His wife is fighting for her life.

“As the South African Communist Party, we refuse to speculate because if we speculate, then we will be narrowing the scope for investigation.

“However, we urge on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are apprehended.

“Comrade Siswana was a hard-working, committed, selfless leader. He was a committed community developer and an embodiment of this ANC-headed alliance.”

The SACP’s Masonwabe Sokoyi said Siswana had the responsibility to lead the party and all its struggles in Cape Town.

Lutho Mhlontlo, acting provincial secretary of the Young Communist League of South Africa, added: “We are dismayed at his family’s assassination and view such within the scale of escalating violence in our society.

“A thorough investigation has to be done in this matter.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said investigations are continuing.

[email protected]