Alleged ‘Klawer Killer’ set to finally go on trial

Cape Town - The man accused of viciously killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk is set to finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court. After months of delays following a psychiatric evaluation, Daniel Smit returned to court on Monday where he received his indictment.

The man dubbed the “Klawer Killer” was arrested after it was discovered that he caught the child stealing mangoes and chased after him and allegedly drove over him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie. Two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as the police and forensic experts combed for clues. Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court several days later where he abandoned his bail application, claiming he was a Satanist. Later he claimed the killing was linked to the occult.

According to the indictment, Smit is set to face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse. The State alleges that Smit assaulted and stabbed Jerobijn to death and dismembered his body and set certain parts on fire. He also allegedly told police lies when being questioned and said the teen had been at his house but that he had provided him with food and he left.

Shortly after his arrest, Smit abandoned his bail application amid allegations that he was a Satanist. The Church of Satan lambasted his actions and denied he was a member. Later a report by a psychologist revealed that he is not a Satanist but involved in Chinese occult rituals. The psychologist, who recommended he go to Valkenberg, says Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions.