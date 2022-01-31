Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to hear bail judgment on Friday

Cape Town - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will on Friday hear whether he will be released on bail. Mafe appeared in court on Saturday for a marathon bail application, following a Western Cape High Court order that he be released from a 30-day mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital and be given an opportunity to apply for bail.

Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, and theft. Represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, Mafe was given an opportunity to take the stand during his bail application, where he was grilled by State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo with regards to his submissions to the court seeking to be released. From the outset, he confirmed that he would plead not guilty should the trial continue and did not want to deal with the merits of the case.

Mafe claimed that after being arrested, he was taken by an unknown person to an unknown location where he was bribed into a confession after being threatened with the death sentence. Menigo said from these statements, “One would get the impression that the police have fabricated a case against you in this matter … it would appear that the State has no case against you.” During cross-examination, Menigo put a number of things to the witness which included a statement from Warrant Officer Christiaan Theron in which he said Mafe confessed of his own volition.

According to Theron, Mafe told him he torched Parliament because, “it was the right thing to put Parliament on fire because it does not help the people of South Africa”, and it was his “mission to destroy Parliament so that it cannot be used by (President) Ramaphosa and his Cabinet of criminals”. Mafe’s response to this evidence was “no comment” during proceedings. Menigo also said Mafe had told Theron that he bought R10 worth of petrol at a petrol station in Bellville. He transferred this into a coke bottle which he used to allegedly set Parliament alight.