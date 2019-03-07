Reghard Groenewald leaves the Western Cape High Court after he was released on bail over murder and theft charges. He is on trial for killing his friend’s mother, Eversdal accountancy tutor Hillary van Rooyen. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - When police arrived at Reghard Groenewald’s Welgemoed home, he knew he was being arrested for “Tannie Hillary’s” murder. Groenewald, 23, is on trial at the Western Cape High Court for the murder of Eversdal accountancy tutor Hillary van Rooyen.

Captain Werner Bothma, the arresting officer, testified in court on Wednesday.

“When we left the station for Welgemoed, the sun wasn’t even out. We arrived at the house in Poussin Street in Welgemoed and knocked on the door. The accused opened the door and identified himself.

“When we told him we are here to make an arrest, he spontaneously replied: ‘For Tannie Hillary’s murder?’” said Bothma.

Groenewald pleaded not guilty to the murder, but he admitted to hitting Van Rooyen with a pot plant on May 9, 2017.

Earlier, the court heard a confession made by Groenewald at the Bellville Police Station five hours after his arrest. The confession was taken by retired captain Mike Barkhuizen.

In his confession, Groenewald said he met Van Rooyen while attending Stellenberg High School with her son, Luke van Rooyen. He said he met her again at Luke’s going away party in March, 2017. Luke was moving to London and he, Groenewald, was planning to move to Thailand.

A day before the murder, Groenewald said he went to Van Rooyen’s house and the two had coffee and smoked three cigarettes. He said he was there for 45 minutes.

He said Van Rooyen invited him to return the next day. “When I greeted her, I felt there was feelings. We pushed each other away when we realised what was happening.

“That’s when an argument and physical altercation broke out and she landed on the floor.

“She repeatedly threatened to tell my girlfriend, Kayleigh, and everyone else that I tried to come on to her. I kept thinking how this would mess up my life, especially since I was supposed to start work in Thailand in two weeks.

“I grabbed the closest thing I could - it was a pot plant - and hit her head with it while she was on the ground,” said Groenewald.

The trial continues.

