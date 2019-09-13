A 35-year-old man sobbed in the Western Cape High Court when he recounted a day in December 2012 when he was allegedly raped in the Goodwood police cells. File picture.

Cape Town - A 35-year-old man sobbed in the Western Cape High Court when he recounted a day in December 2012 when he was allegedly raped in the Goodwood police cells. The man is suing the police minister for pain and suffering and future psychological treatment for R520000.

The case got under way on Thursday before Judge Rosheni Allie who ordered the victim’s name not be revealed.

The police minister is opposing the action and a legal representative will call police officers to the stand.

The man told the court that on November 30, 2012 he was arrested for theft and locked up at Goodwood police cells. At that time he was 29-years-old. He shared a cell with a person known as Freddy. According to the victim, the alleged rape happened in the early hours of December 1.

“I was lying on my stomach with my arms underneath my chin. I was woken up when Freddy came to stand next to me. He then moved on top of me and sat on me.

“At the same time he pulled down my pants and boxers. He took out his penis and put it against my legs. I told him to stop. I tried to turn around but he pinned me down at the neck and inserted his penis in my bum,” he said.

The man sobbed uncontrollably and his defence advocate Lara Joubert handed him water. Joubert asked for an adjournment but the man told the court he was okay and wanted to continue.

“I told a police officer what had happened and he told me this was the first time in five years that a person claimed to be raped in Goodwood police station,” the man said.

Asked by Joubert if there were any features he could remember of Freddy he said: “He had tattoos all over his neck and chest and the 26s tattoo stood out.”

The case will continue on Monday.

[email protected]