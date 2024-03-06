Alleged SPCA vet killer left his ‘calling card’

Cape Town - The family of murdered Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs said they were happy with the progress of the case, as his alleged killer was expected to go on trial in the Wynberg Regional Court next week. Jovan Williams returned to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week, where Jacobs’s family relived the horror of his murder on March 2 last year.

The veterinarian, who worked for the CoGH SPCA, was stabbed during a scuffle after a group of thieves attempted to steal the wheels of Jacobs’s wife’s car, which was parked outside their Garlandale home. Jacobs was rushed to hospital but died on the way. His death sparked outrage among residents as thousands of mourners attended his Janazah, or funeral.

After months of searching, SAPS Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to Cape Argus’ sister newspaper the Daily Voice for help, and shortly after Williams’s picture was published, he handed himself over to the police. Dr Natheem Jacobs During his first two court appearances, it was revealed that on the scene, investigators found the wheelie bin the group had used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools and a cellphone. The cellphone contained Williams’s details and it was also revealed he had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property.

During court proceedings, the magistrate highlighted the interdicts obtained by his mother and former wife, saying he did not have an address to reside while awaiting trial. He also admitted to “stabbing someone” during his bail hearing and was later denied bail. During proceedings on Monday, he was informed that his case was moved to the Wynberg Regional Court, where he will face a charge of murder and theft on March 14.