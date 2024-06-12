Alleged UK drug mule ditches bail application

Cape Town - The 70-year-old UK national who was arrested with R600 000 worth of tik hidden inside his luggage at Cape Town International Airport has ditched his bail application. Matthew Hamilton Swire made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was arrested on June 6 by a team of the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after they received a tip-off.

The drugs, which weighed 1.4kg, were concealed in a compartment of Swire’s luggage. The Hawks confirmed that Swire had been attempting to leave the country and return to the UK when he was arrested. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, said: “A UK citizen, Matthew Hamilton Swire, 70, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court and abandoned his bail.

“The matter was postponed to August 1, 2024.” The drugs found. Photo: Hawks Vukubi earlier said that during a search of Swire’s luggage, packets of crystal methamphetamine were found in a hidden compartment. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that Swire was facing charges of drug dealing.

“He abandoned his bail and will thus remain in custody,” said Ntabazalila. The provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Mathipa Makgato, commended the swift reaction by the team that led to the interception of the alleged drug trafficker. Last week, as the drama unfolded regarding Swire’s arrest, authorities also responded to a bomb threat.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed that the SAPS bomb squad was deployed to the airport after the crew of a departing flight was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft. They said the security threat on FlySafair FA102 due to depart for OR Tambo International Airport was managed by the SAPS and relevant law enforcement agencies. The incident was related to two passengers arrested after making remarks while being aboard an aircraft, they said.