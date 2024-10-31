Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack’s arrest caught on camera

More than three years after the incident, which saw several roads near Century City being shut down as heavily armed officers swarmed Ratanga Road, the videos were shown to Judge Robert Henney and was entered into evidence.

Cape Town - Video footage of the dramatic arrest of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, as a former SAPS Task Force member told the court that Modack nearly killed him.

The former Warrant Officer, who asked not to be named, told the court that on April 29, 2021, he was part of a team of 16 sent to arrest Modack on attempted murder and extortion charges. He said they were informed he would leave his house and they were to intercept him while driving his silver bulletproof Toyota Hilux bakkie and block off the road. “The Hilux drove straight towards me and I had to jump behind the door.”

The officer described how Modack slipped through their two vehicles and police chased for several kilometres before eventually boxing him in near a construction site. He said he shouted at Modack to get out of the car and fired two shots at his tyres to prevent him from escaping.

Defence Advocate Bash Sibda, argued that there were no blue lights visible in the video and due to the uniform of the Task Force being camouflage and not the traditional blue worn by SAPS officers, he believed he was coming under attack and that they were there to kill him.