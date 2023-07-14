Independent Online
Alleged vet killer used aliases in other crimes

Dr Natheem Jacobs, who had been permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before, was left with stab wounds in his neck, arm and chest.

Dr Natheem Jacobs, who had been permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before, was left with stab wounds in his neck, arm and chest. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town - It was revealed in court that the man accused of killing SPCA vet Dr Natheem Jacobs used aliases in his previous arrests.

This was heard as murder-accused Jovan Williams appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. The accused handed himself in to police about two months after he allegedly stabbed the Garlandale victim.

The SPCA vet, 27, was stabbed to death after he went outside his Garlandale home to investigate a noise.

When he arrived at his wife’s car he reportedly saw the suspect trying to steal the wheels.

He was stabbed and died at the scene.



The incident happened on March 2 and after his face was published in the Daily Voice, Williams went to Athlone police station and gave himself up.

In the affidavit prepared by the investigative officer, Adrian Pretorius, he stated that the accused had dropped his cellphone at the scene and that he was identified by the profile pictures on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Jovan Williams allegedly stabbed the vet with an unknown sharp object. Picture: Supplied

“The fingerprints were lifted from the hub cap and the left thumb matched his.

“The evidence was gathered and his home in Bokmakerrie was visited and he was not found at the address of his mother because she had a protection order against him.

“She said maybe he was in Bonteheuwel with his girlfriend, but we may not find him at the address because their relationship was up and down.”

Pretorius added that a warrant of arrest was issued and he approached the media to assist.

“He handed himself over after he saw that he was wanted.”

Williams’s crimes range from three attempted murder cases, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property, possession of ammunition, possession of drug, common assault and disobeying a protection order.

In one case of possession of property he used the name Romano Williams, in other crimes he used Johan, Jonas and Riedwaan, according to the affidavit.

The case was postponed as the defence attorney said he wanted to get Williams’s mother on the stand.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

