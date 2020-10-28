Alleged Wolseley serial killer in court

Cape Town - A suspect accused of killing three women in Wolseley appeared in the local magistrate’s court yesterday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Siyamnkela Sobambela, 33, appeared in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court, charged with three counts of murder. Ntabazalila said more charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued. The case has been postponed to December 9, and the accused will remain in custody. After the dead women were found at the weekend, residents of Pine Valley informal settlement torched Sobambela’s trailer, accusing him of being a murderer.

He was allegedly seen dragging one woman’s body in view of witnesses.

Community leader Jacob Zalie said residents were “bitterly” angry, and couldn’t understand why they were prevented from marching to court.

Zalie said since the discovery of the bodies, one of which was 20-year-old Bernadine Frans, who was allegedly dragged by Sobambela, “the community gathered on the streets planning on what to do to save them from other murderers”.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the accused was arrested after he was allegedly seen on Saturday evening dragging a body of a woman. The community also alerted police to suspicious activity.

Upon their arrival, officers made the discovery.

Potelwa said that on Sunday, police were called out to the area again where a shallow grave was discovered in an open field by a passer-by.

With the assistance of forensic pathology services, a woman’s body was dug up.

“A further search by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first. The body, whose identity, age and gender have not been determined yet, was discovered,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the probe is urged to call the Crime Stop number 0860010111, make contact via MySAPSApp, or call Detective-Sergeant Ricardo Pieters of Wolseley police at 0798940195.

Cape Argus