Almost 50 000 Covid-19 recoveries in Western Cape

Cape Town - Nearly 50 000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

The province reported 68 273 confirmed cases of the virus, with 49 928 recoveries made. As of 1pm on Sunday, the province had 16 293 active cases of Covid-19, according to the provincial update on the virus provided by Premier Alan Winde. To date, 2 052 have succumbed to the virus.

The number of tests conducted are 323 763. Around 1 840 have been hospitalised due to the virus, with 317 patients in ICU or high care. There are 9 243 confirmed cases of Covid-19 unallocated, with 4 226 recoveries made. Winde said 73% of people who had contracted Covid-19 in the province had recovered.

“So far, almost 50 000 people in the Western Cape have been able to beat Covid-19 and recover,” he said. Those who were over 55, and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, were more likely to become seriously ill, require hospitalisation or die, he said.

“Our data shows that almost half of all Covid-19 positive people in the province with diabetes have required hospitalisation, and of those hospitalised, 45% have died.”