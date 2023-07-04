Altena Retirement Home fire sees elderly residents evacuated

Cape Town - Investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of a fire that had erupted from inside the room of a senior resident at the Altena Retirement Home in Strand. The fire reportedly originated from the single room of a 78-year-old resident on Sunday afternoon.

The home is managed by non-profit company Die Strand-Naastediens (DSND), which also runs the Serenitas and Ametis homes. DSND PR officer Estellé Lecoq said residents, including the room’s occupant, were in a different area for lunch when the fire occurred. The entire unit was left gutted with nothing salvaged after the fire, and the ceiling outside was visibly darkened as a result.

Lecoq said residents were evacuated as per the evacuation plan in place for instances such as this. “After real consideration, it wasn't necessary to evacuate the frail-care (unit) because they’re on the first unit on this side (opposite side). With careful consideration from the Fire Department and Disaster Risk Management and our manager, it was established that it was fine for them to stay there.” The fire took place on the fifth floor of the building, with the corner unit devastatingly affected. The room next to the affected unit was unoccupied and vacant at the time of the fire.

“We have alternative (accommodation) options if necessary, but in the end it wasn’t. But nobody got hurt. Nobody has been affected by the fire medically-wise,” Lecoq said. The seven units on the fifth floor have been vacated while cleaning and repairs are under way. “It is safe but we need to clean. So the six residents are staying with family or at another facility of DSND, which includes the lady with the burned unit.”

The Altena home accommodates about 152 residents. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said an emergency call was received at about 1.15pm of a flat alight at the premises located on Altena Road, Strand. Twenty-one firefighters from Strand, Somerset West, Macassar and Sir Lowry’s Pass were at the scene with four fire appliances, including the hydraulic platform, and a rescue vehicle, Carelse said.