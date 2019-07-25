The Fisheries Aquaculture Development Institute is to establish an “alternative livelihoods” project to help provide new skills to fishermen given threats to the fishing industry. File photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Threats to the fishing industry are forcing fishermen to learn new skills. The Fisheries Aquaculture Development Institute (Fadi) is to establish an “alternative livelihoods” project to help provide new skills to local fishermen who depend on fishing the oceans.

The project will be funded by the SA International Maritime Institute (Saimi).

Fadi project manager Sulaiman Appoles said: “Local fishermen are starting to earn a lot less, and the project is about helping them acquire an additional income because their small-scale businesses are under threat.”

He said it had become vital for fishermen to adopt skills that were more in demand in the economy.

“The project is set to benefit up to 90 fishers, 30 in each area, and to have a positive impact on food security and poverty alleviation,” Appoles said.

While the alternative-livelihoods project aims to provide skills that local fishermen can use to generate an income, it also aims to provide them with the knowledge that they will need in order to cope in a changing economy.

The project is to be implemented in Saldanha Bay, Ocean View, and Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape.

The men are to be taught entrepreneurship skills, business skills and technical skills suitable for construction.

They will also learn how to establish community organisations.

Saimi research associate Akhona Baninzi said that they partnered with Fadi on the project because it aligned with their goal to support maritime skills and capacity-building.

Charles America of Ocean View, a fisherman for 34 years, said it had become very difficult to earn an income for a variety of reasons.

“The industry of fishing is based on unequal access to resources, and unfair fishing rules and regulations.

“There’s a big difference between the past and present fishing policies, and business has become very hard for the locals.”

America said the strict fishing policies had discouraged many locals from fishing, and had also led to an increase in poaching in the industry.

