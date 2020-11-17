Amahle Quku’s alleged killer faces additional rape and attempted murder charges
Cape Town - The man accused of murdering 17-year-old Amahle Quku in Philippi, Cape Town on June 20 had more charges, including rape, added against him at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Leonard Mzingeli, 25, was initially charged with Quku’s murder only, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now alleges he also raped the teenager as well as raped and attempted to murder an earlier victim.
Mzingeli will next appear in court on December 3, NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said.
“His case has been postponed... for an indictment and summary of facts,” he said.
In July, Mzingeli abandoned his bail application, a move welcomed by Western Cape Community Safety Minister, Albert Fritz.
He said he had asked members of a court-watching brief unit to monitor the case and ensure that “each leg of the criminal justice system is operating optimally”.
Fritz stressed the importance of sending out a strong message that perpetrators of gender-based violence would be caught and prosecuted and urged police officials to treat such cases seriously.
Quku’s naked and badly bruised body was found in long grass along Albert Luthuli Street in Brown’s Farm, lying next to some stones.
