HWC chief executive Mxolisi Dlamuka said: “We are of the view that the heritage impact assessment does not address the presence of intangible heritage in the area and therefore not meeting the requirements of section 38(3) of the National Heritage Resources Act.
HWC conveyed their rejection to the Department of Environmental affairs and Development Planning, which must decide on the broader basic assessment report.
“We want the developer to address issues it raised in its comments, ie produce an heritage impact assessment that addresses the heritage significance of the area,” said Dlamuka.
Last month the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust submitted its final heritage impact assessment.