Heritage Western Cape (HWC) rejected an amended plan by the developer of the proposed River Club upgrade which included the concerns of the Khoisan community. Picture: Artist's Impression/Supplied Cape Town - Heritage Western Cape (HWC) rejected an amended plan by the developer of the proposed River Club upgrade which included the concerns of the Khoisan community. HWC chief executive Mxolisi Dlamuka said: “We are of the view that the heritage impact assessment does not address the presence of intangible heritage in the area and therefore not meeting the requirements of section 38(3) of the National Heritage Resources Act. HWC conveyed their rejection to the Department of Environmental affairs and Development Planning, which must decide on the broader basic assessment report. “We want the developer to address issues it raised in its comments, ie produce an heritage impact assessment that addresses the heritage significance of the area,” said Dlamuka. Last month the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust submitted its final heritage impact assessment.

HWC instructed the trust a few months ago to prepare a report with the First Nations intangibles report which took six months to complete.

Two Rivers Urban Park Association (TRUPA) chairperson Marc Turok said: “There is no merit in it and the harm would be catastrophic.

“There is no sound motivation of public good in it… only self-interest and short term profit while undermining a sensitive environment that is protected for conservation as open space park and has heritage.”

The trust plans to build a dedicated cultural, heritage and media centre that commemorates and celebrates the First Nations history and culture.

For seven years the community of Observatory has been objecting to plans to redevelop the River Club.

Residents have also raised concerns about how the proposed redevelopment on the banks of the river could have a negative impact on the environment and affect the significance of the area’s history.

The redevelopment of the River Club in Observatory is set to cost R4 billion that will include residential, retail and commercial components, including a hotel, offices, conference centre and even schools.

Developer Jody Aufrichtig said HWC’s final comments were “unfortunate”.

“HWC’s final comments simply ignore the potential this project holds for much-needed jobs, inclusive housing and heritage celebration in the province.

“We are disappointed that HWC appears to have ignored evidence of full support by the majority of Khoi and San leaders in the peninsula (known as the First Nations Collective). This followed extensive and constructive engagements with the River Club owners.”

Aufrichtig said his project team is currently working through HWC’s final comments and will provide a response which will be included in the final Basic Assessment Report submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

