American R&B and soul singer Karyn White to perform in Cape Town and Pretoria

Cape Town - In what promises to be an epic tour experience, American R&B and soul singer Karyn White will be gracing South Africa for a special “Karyn White Live in South Africa tour” in August at a concert celebration in honour of Women’s Month. The multi-platinum selling international superstar would be rendering hit songs for her South African fans, including the timeless “Superwoman”, “The way you Love me”, ”I’d rather be Alone", ”Can I Stay with You", “Love Saw it" and “Secret Rendezvous.”

White, the first international soul and R&B artist to come to South Africa post Covid-19, excitedly shared the news of her Women’s Month celebration concert in a post on Instagram. “I am so excited ... I will be in Cape Town at the GrandWest Grand Arena on August 26 and then in Pretoria at the Sunbet Arena Times Square on August 28. I cannot wait to see you, I’m going to be there singing all your favourite songs,” White said. Remoakantse Holdings and Rearabilwe M Holdings in association with Jameson and Beefeater announced the Karyn White Live in South Africa Tour as part of the Women’s month celebrations.

White has sold 10 million copies worldwide, was a Billboard Award Winner, Grammy Award Nominee, two-time American Music Award Nominee, three-time Soul Train Music Award Nominee and recently Honoured at the 2022 Blacks Honours Awards in Atlanta America- the “Karyn White Live in South Africa tour” would not be an experience to miss. Those interested were encouraged to buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.za and be part of the biggest Karyn White Live in South Africa Concert Tour. Cape Argus