American tourist stabbed in Green Point in deadly tiff

Cape Town - A brawl in the communal kitchen at Atlantic Point Backpackers in Green Point ended fatally with the murder of a 22-year-old American tourist, and the arrest of a 27-year-old Congolese suspect. The incident happened on Friday morning, when the American was stabbed during an altercation.

The suspect was taken into custody minutes afterwards. Green Point Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Peter Flentov, said: “This incident is shocking because we have a few, on average there are two murders a year. Green Point is one of the safest parts of Cape Town. “I can confirm that the incident happened at the Atlantic Point Backpackers. It involved two people aged 27 and 22. The American was the victim.

“There had apparently been an argument between the two in the communal kitchen. The suspect stabbed the guy and apparently he appeared to be in shock after that; he stayed in the kitchen, he did not attempt to flee and was arrested. This did not happen on the street, it was not a mugging or a house robbery that went wrong.” Possible murder weapon. A 22-year-old American tourist was stabbed and killed at a backpackers lodge in Green Point. Picture: Leon Knipe Flentov said he did not know whether the two knew each other, but said they were both residing at the backpackers. “This could have happened in New York or London where people have an argument, this was a random incident that could have happened anywhere.”