Amina Abrahams’s condiment business is booming. Supplied

Cape Town - An age-old condiment - atchar - part of the Cape Town culture as popular as the Minstrel carnival has propelled a Kensington mother to great heights as a businesswoman. Amina Abrahams fought through her struggles of raising two children and finding an income on her own.

Her difficulties led her to the great business venture of selling her own atchar and pickles to 46 Checkers stores across the Western Cape.

In 2006, Abrahams sold her atchar, pickles and sauces to her neighbours to gain an income.

After 10 years of hard work and determination, her product known as “Exotic Taste” has expanded across the Western Cape.

Abrahams established her own company, Exotic Taste, in February 2006 and moved to a 96m² factory in Parow Industria in January 2009.

The business needed more space and they moved to a larger factory in Kensington.

“My partnership with the Shoprite Group started more than 10 years ago. Back then I supplied four products to five stores and now I supply eight products to 46 stores.

“The buyers held my hand throughout this process and they still do. It’s been a wonderful ride with Shoprite - they didn’t give up on me and I’m grateful,” said Abrahams.

Exotic Taste also creates employment within the community and the business has five full-time employees and two to five casual employees during peak periods.

Abrahams’s vision is to empower others, especially women, by creating a source of employment and education. She also hopes to continue developing and expanding her product range to meet consumer demands.

She also volunteers at SOS Children’s Village, Thornton, where she teaches development skills, cooking and sewing and is on the brink of registering an NPO.

