Ammunition cache found in unused basement of Cape Town CBD office block

Cape Town - Police are investigating an ammunition cache discovered in the unused basement of an office block in the Cape Town CBD over the weekend. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said police officers attached to the Maitland Flying Squad were reacting to a complaint on Saturday when they came across the ammunition.

“Police seized 805 rounds of various calibres and an ammunition loader during a recent operation in the Cape Town CBD. Members of the Maitland Flying Squad were reacting to a complaint on Saturday when they discovered... the large amount of ammunition in the basement. No arrests have been made,” said Traut. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Gugulethu, police arrested five people at a house in NY137. The suspects, aged between 33 and 49, were apprehended by police for the possession of unlicensed firearms. In a separate incident in Samora Machel, police arrested a person found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody by members of the George Public Order Policing, who, while on detached duties in Cape Town, spotted a person acting suspiciously and conducted a body search. “Members found on the person an unlicensed 9mm pistol and he was arrested and taken into custody. Once charged, all six suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.” In yet another separate incident, police attached to the Cape Town Flying Squad arrested four armed suspects in Belhar whilst tracing a vehicle that had been hijacked in Khayelitsha moments before.

“Police were responding to a radio broadcast that a vehicle had been hijacked in Khayelitsha, and covered the exit routes. The vehicle was spotted on the N2 and police managed to pull it over in Belhar.” “The occupants, four suspects aged between 31 and 34, were arrested for the possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number. The suspects are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday for the possession of a prohibited firearm and the possession of a hijacked vehicle,” said Traut. In Nuwerus, a 26-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance today, following his arrest on Friday by members of the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit in Malmesbury, for the alleged theft and possession of protected flora Conophytum Acutum.