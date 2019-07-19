Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Amy Foundation, formerly the Amy Biehl Foundation, as part of its Mandela Day celebrations, ensured that the principle of ubuntu is shared and explained to the youth. The foundation yesterday invited elders from Grandmothers Against Poverty and Aids (Gapa), based in Khayelitsha, as special guests at their local pop-up market in Sybrand Park, which was also open to the public.

The Nguni term “ubuntu”, better summarised in the phrase, “Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu” (A person is a person through other people), encourages kindness and generosity.

Kevin Chaplin, foundation director, said: “One of our biggest challenges in SA is the high risk of unemployment among our youth.

"School-leavers who have left a committed school programme find that they can’t find employment, either due to lack of ‘soft skills’, vocational skills and experience, or a stagnant job market.”

At the market, the gogos were able to see how the foundation worked with youngsters to up-skill them, to enable them to obtain work and make a contribution to their families.

The gogos, being the backbone of family units, were proud to see their grandchildren (they saw every young person as their own) advancing in life.

“They have so many stories to share about their past - some happy and some not so happy, but it’s important for them to share and for the young people to listen and learn and not make the same mistakes,” said Chaplin.

“The mission of the Youth Skills Development (YSD) programme is to identify those youth deserving of support, and to develop and empower them through practical vocational training and experiential learning interventions, to better equip them for the world of work, study or entrepreneurship and ultimately to link them up with our development partners.

“Through our YSD disciplines of hospitality, craft and design, and beauty and wellness, the learners were allowed to formulate their business plans, marketing, budgets and sales, engage the public and hone skills.”

Donovan Adonis, manager at Gapa, said: “To see people coming together to support those less fortunate and show love is showing that the legacy of Nelson Mandela is living on through all the people of our country and the true spirit of Ubuntu.”

