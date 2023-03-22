Amy Foundation Township Jazz Festival celebrates Human Rights Day through youth skills

Cape Town - The Amy Foundation Township Jazz Festival in partnership with Milton Academy Jazz kept parents and youth entertained as the kids showcased their talents through music, drums, traditional dance and much more. In memory of the late foreign student Amy Biehl, who fell victim to crime in 1993 at Gugulethu, the foundation has once again come through for the youth, giving them a platform to showcase their talent in front of an audience.

Using Bongolethu Primary School in Phillipi as their stage, the school hall was up to its maximum capacity as cheers broke out with each performance. Currently the foundation has five centres around townships where youngsters are empowered in a form of skills training, job opportunities and artwork. Am programme every day. They also have after-school centre programmes located at Gugulethu, Bonteheuwel, Philippi and Bonteheuwel where children are trained to enhance their talents through music, drama, sport and literature. “Our aim as the programme is to make sure that these kids do not drop out of school, there’s a large number of kids dropping out of school before writing Grade 12, getting into drugs, gangs and violence.

“The creative process of music study revolves around daily evaluation, discipline, risk-taking, planning short and long-term goals and achieving these goals in front of one’s peers and family members. “Many of these initial elements are also essential when fostering youth empowerment and transforming conflict.” Milton Academy of Jazz representative Frances Scanlon said: “We’ve partnered with the Amy Foundation since 2021 and every two years since 2003 except during Covid-19, Milton Academy would come to South Africa.