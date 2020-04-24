An additional R16.2m allocated to Cape municipalities for humanitarian relief

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde announced that R16.2 million in additional funding has been allocated to municipalities in the Western Cape towards humanitarian relief.

This was revealed in the daily coronavirus response update that the Western Cape Government provides.

"Our district and local municipalities are closest to the ground, and on a day to day basis, are delivering services to residents. They therefore have a good sense of where needs are greatest and this additional funding will help them to address some of the most immediate needs," Winde said.

MEC of Local Government, and Environmental Affairs, Anton Bredell said: “The Provincial Department of Local Government has allocated additional funding of R16.2 million to various municipalities in the Western Cape with a focus on those municipalities most at need. The R16.2 million has been reallocated from existing budgets and is going to support municipalities in the Western Cape with humanitarian relief for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Municipalities are already providing much needed relief in various forms, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food parcels. This allocation will assist them in continuing to do so. The funds have been transferred directly to the municipal accounts,” Bredell said.