ANC and DA exchange brickbats in reviews of each other’s 2021 performance

Cape Town - As 2021 came to a close both the ANC and the DA in the Western Cape exchanged brickbats about each other's performance through the year In their first report card on the provincial executive council’s performance, the ANC was least complimentary about Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

Leader of the official opposition in the province, Cameron Dugmore, said: “We believe the province’s children will benefit if Schäfer is removed and local government will be better served by another MEC. “One who is able to support all municipalities and not simply protect wrongdoing by DA councils. Bredell has lost all credibility and must go.” The ANC provincial legislature caucus scored the premier and his MEC’s out of 10, with Premier Alan Winde getting a middle of the road five marks, while Bredell got three and Schäfer received just two.

Dugmore said: “While Premier Winde speaks the language of co-operative governance, he does not walk the talk. In essence he is caught between three pillars of power in the DA, namely Helen Zille, party leader John Steenhuisen and his MEC Anton Bredell.” Asked for his marks out of 10 for the members of the opposition for their performance in the legislature, the leader of government business and Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said: “An average of two for all of them. “Their presence in the legislature had absolutely no impact and certainly did not advance the very important role that an effective opposition should play in advancing democracy.”