Cape Town - The ANC in Dullah Omar region, Western Cape, has condemned the destruction of property following the torching of the home of Ward 52 councillor Samkelo John by angry protesters in Langa at the weekend. This follows service delivery protests that started on Monday last week when angry Ward 52 residents took to the streets calling for the removal of John for “unco-operative and unresponsive” behaviour on community issues, burning tyres on the streets and barricading major roads.

On Thursday the angry residents, after being snubbed by the ANC leadership in bids to engage them, decided to retaliate, torching John’s house.

ANC Dullah Omar region spokesperson Nobukhosi Dlamini said they received a letter of complaint about John’s performance from three ward members, and scheduled a meeting for Thursday. “The ANC is taking the accusation of poor performance against the councillor seriously and quickly engaged the aggrieved community.

“As the ANC, we believe these are the actions of criminal thugs who seek to cause instability and create a state of chaos in the ward. It seems a criminal element has taken advantage of the situation and carried out the destruction of property. We call on law enforcement to arrest the criminals.”

John had since opened a case against the community leaders.

Police confirmed that a case of arson, attempted murder and public violence was registered for investigation.

Community leader Zweledinga Sweli said residents acted out of frustration with the ANC leadership for failing to meet them.

The ANC in Dullah Omar region, Western Cape, has condemned the destruction of property following the torching of the home of Langa ward councillor. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

