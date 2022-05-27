ANC branch secretary arrested for murder of Bloekombos teacher

Cape Town - An ANC branch secretary is one of two people arrested for the murder of Bloekombos Secondary school teacher, Vuyo Duna, who was shot in the driveway of his home in February. The family of the teacher and ANC Youth League member believed that Bulelani Yosana, the Bloekombos ANC branch secretary who was arrested, was the mastermind behind the attack. They are calling for justice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police arrested two men. The name of the other suspect is not known. A close relative said the family believed it was this suspect who fired the shots. He was apprehended last month. “His co-accused, Bulelani Yosana, is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Cour t today. Mr Yosana is an ANC Branch secretary, and he is a former ANCYL Convener for the Dullah Omar Region. As a family, we want to keep this story alive because we want justice for Vuyo.” Both suspects appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court earlier this week for their formal bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case of State vs Bulelani Yosana was on the roll at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court for bail information of the two accused. The case was postponed to June 1, 2022, for a formal bail application for the second accused. “For Yosana, it is remanded until 10 June 2022 for further investigation.” After Yosana’s appearance, the ANC in the Western Cape confirmed knowledge of its branch secretary’s arrest. It said the party noted the serious allegations and would follow court proceedings closely.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said: “As the ANC, we note a formal report has been requested from the branch to submit to the organisation. It is alleged that the arrest is, indeed, linked to the murder. Much clarity is likely to come out of the next appearance. “Once we have received a full indictment from the courts and NPA, the member will be subjected to internal processes of the organisation, including the rules pertaining to members charged with serious crimes in a court of law.” [email protected]