ANC calls for MEC Anton Bredell to be suspended for ‘meddling’ in Oudtshoorn Municipality

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has called on Premier Alan Winde to suspend Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell over allegations that he meddled in the Oudtshoorn Municipality’s affairs for political ends. ANC leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said: “The conduct of MEC Bredell constitutes a conflict of interest in that he acted in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and exposed himself to a situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities as MEC for local government in the province and his party-political interest.” Dugmore accused Bredell of “gross dereliction of his duty and failure to uphold the constitution and the rule of law. I am obligated to lodge another complaint with the National Public Protector for immediate investigation into the breach of the code of ethics and other maladministration complaints against MEC Bredell that have recently been reported,” he said. In a letter to Winde, Dugmore listed various instances of where Bredell allegedly interfered in municipalities - among them George Municipality, where Bredell ordered an investigation into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption. A secret recording has emerged during a DA caucus meeting providing clarification for the party’s councillors in Oudtshoorn in the event that it is placed under administration.

Bredell said the 15-second clip was recorded during a two-hour DA caucus meeting in December 2019, more than six months ago. “In fact, the recording makes it clear I was putting the needs of the people of Oudtshoorn first, ahead of the party. If an administration of a sort had indeed happened, it would have meant the DA, my own party, would not have been in control any longer. This further points out the flaws in the allegations,” Bredell said.

At the same time, the auditor-general awarded 13 Western Cape municipalities clean audits and another with 14 unqualified audits.

Winde said: “I have written back to (Dugmore) we must have an open discussion on what happened in Knysna. We can have a political agreement with regards to administration or have a legal route - those are the two options which we have at our disposal when dealing with matters like this. He and I had this discussion about Knysna. Let’s not put double standards in this.”

