ANC calls on the people of the Western Cape to reject Western Cape Powers Bill

Cape Town - The public has until January 29 to comment on the controversial Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill, which seeks to devolve certain powers to capable provincial and local governments. The ad hoc committee on the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill will consider the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill and invite stakeholders, interested persons and organisations to make submissions on the bill and to attend the public hearings.

ANC leader of the Opposition in the Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore said three legal advisers within the provincial legislature had written opinions stating that the bill was unconstitutional. “Thus, it has no chance of becoming law. In fact, the bill is nothing more than a political pamphlet dressed up as ‘law’. The DA chair refused any debate on the legal opinions and forced through a resolution that public hearings should be held. Public hearings cost money. The DA has shown that they cannot use the provincial powers that they already have.” He said the ANC called on the people of the Western Cape to reject this bill.

“It is in the interests of the majority of the people of our province to work co-operatively with the national government to resolve our most pressing challenges of unemployment, poverty, inequality, and GBV. We are part of a united country.” Christopher Fry, a DA member of the provincial parliament, said the bill sought to address the failures of the national government in delivering services to the people by seeking to devolve powers of certain competencies to capable provincial and local governments. “By doing so, the provincial government and executive are fulfilling the constitutional obligation to act in the best interest of its citizens,” said Fry.