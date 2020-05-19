ANC calls to suspend Mayor Dan Plato over distribution of food parcels

Cape Town - The ANC caucus in the City council has called for the suspension of mayor Dan Plato following what they say was a defiance of a directive by Local Government MEC Anton Bredell to councillors not to distribute food aid. The leader of the opposition in the council, Xolani Sotashe, said Plato was “blatantly” violating the lockdown regulations, as well as the Municipal Financial Management Act and the Ethical Code for Councillors. “The City has not taken a decision to distribute food aid. All we know is that mayor Plato is conniving in secret with donors for aid, which he then distributes to DA supporters. “He has also been distributing kitchen equipment. He is defying Bredell. We call on the MEC to suspend him now,” he said. Sontashe said the ANC was planning to report the mayor to the speaker of the Council and also the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Portfolio Committee in the National Assembly.

“By handing out food aid in the Strand area, mayor Plato was not only violating a direct instruction by MEC Bredell, but was also widening divisions in the community by only giving DA supporters aid.

"We want Dan Plato to be suspended and for MEC Bredell as well as the DA Western Cape leader to act against him," said Sontashe.

Plato said he would never stop caring for the vulnerable, and that he would continue to play his part in social relief efforts.

“The fact is the ANC wants to attack and disrupt every effort being made to care for the vulnerable. To date, the ANC has called for the province to stop school feeding schemes, has viciously attacked the City for caring for the homeless, and now they are calling on me to stop distributing emergency food relief,” said Plato.

The ANC seemed desperate to ensure that food aid came strictly from party-aligned sources only, he said.

