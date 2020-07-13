ANC determined to regain lost ground in 2021 local government elections

Cape Town - The ANC’s sights are set on retaking more than 50% of the municipalities in the province in the 2021 local government elections, said Western Cape convener Lerumo Kalako.

Kalako said the party had already begun it’s journey back to controlling the province’s municipalities with a number of recent alliances formed on councils across the province.

Kalako said: “We have taken at least six municipalities from the DA in the last few months. In the past few weeks we have taken over Matzikama, Knysna, and since Thursday we are leading the coalition of the Central Karoo District Municipality.”

Kalako was referring to events on Thursday which saw the DA lose power in the Central Karoo District Municipality after the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP), which holds the balance of power on the council, switched alliances to support the ANC.

“As the local government elections scheduled to be held in 2021 approach, we are becoming more confident that we will fare much better than in the previous election,” said Kalako. “ANC structures are currently undergoing renewal processes, the national organising team is in the province and we are meeting our branches virtually and gearing up to ensure that our structures respond to the new norm.”